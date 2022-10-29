Broncos Executive Has Honest Assessment Of Russell Wilson

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

When the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade, they weren't expecting to have a 2-5 record heading into Week 8 of the season. And yet, that's where they stand in the AFC West.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner addressed the team's rough start to the season. He admit that Wilson hasn't met expectations thus far.

However, Penner is confident that Wilson will turn things around in Denver.

“Russell’s won a lot of games in the NFL,’’ Penner said, via Mike Klis of 9 News. “He’s been a 9-time Pro Bowler, he’s won a Super Bowl. Russell knows how to win. The specifics on the contract area, that’s a place where I do rely on George and his expertise. I think he is going to be a great quarterback for us. He hasn’t performed at his expectations. But he’s a fierce competitor. And I think he’ll be a great quarterback for us.”

Wilson is completing 58.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos will need a strong performance from Wilson this Sunday if they want to defeat the Jaguars.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Jaguars game is at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium.