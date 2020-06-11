Broncos Fans Are Drooling Over Jerry Jeudy’s Workout Video

The Broncos are happy moving forward with Drew Lock at quarterback, but he needs some help on offense. Denver is hoping first-round pick Jerry Jeudy will provide the weapon Lock and the Broncos are looking for.

The former Alabama wideout had an unbelievable collegiate career. He hauled in 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in 36 games. Jeudy’s collegiate contributions earned him a spot in the NFL.

The Broncos, needing a major upgrade at receiver from last year, used their 15th overall pick to bring Jeudy to Denver. The former Alabama receiver wasn’t expected to fall as far as he did in the draft, but Denver certainly isn’t complaining about the draft slide.

If Jeudy can stay healthy, there’s a good chance he quickly becomes Lock’s favorite target this upcoming season. If Jeudy’s latest workout video is any indication of how he’ll perform this year, Broncos fans are in for a treat.

Alabama fans are used to seeing this type of explosiveness and agility from Jeudy. The former Tide receiver was the program’s best receiver over the past two years. That’s saying something considering Alabama’s immense depth at receiver.

The former five-star recruit is just the second receiver in Alabama history with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

The Broncos are hoping Jeudy can produce a few more 1,000 yard seasons in coming years.