The Denver Broncos have yet to decide on Von Miller‘s $18 million team option for the 2021 season. First, the organization wants to see how Miller’s recent legal troubles play out.

The 31-year-old defensive end is under criminal investigation by the Parker (CO.) Police Department for an alleged domestic situation. It could be more serious of a situation than was previously believed.

Broncos GM George Paton told reporters on Thursday he has been in contact with Miller’s agent regarding the team option. But first, the Broncos are awaiting word on Miller’s legal situation, which Paton describes as “serious.”

“We’re still working through it with Von and his agent,” Paton said on Thursday. “In regard to the legal process, we’re going to let the legal process. It’s a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it.”

Broncos GM George Paton says re: Von Miller's team option: "We're still working through it with Von and his agent. In regard to the legal process, we're going to let the legal process. It's a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it." — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) March 4, 2021

It’s been a turbulent off-season for Von Miller and the surrounding reports. Overall, it’s been unclear where the Broncos stand with the veteran defensive end, until now.

Denver clearly wants to bring Miller back for another season. GM George Paton hinted as much on Thursday. John Elway confirmed he’d like Miller to finish his career with Denver last month.

“We’d love to have Von finish his career here,” Elway said per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The organization isn’t going to make any rushed decisions before the criminal investigation is completed. The results of the criminal investigation will likely dictate how the Broncos move forward with Miller.