Broncos Get Encouraging News On WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a breakout year in 2019, hauling in 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for the SMU product, he was unable to build off that momentum in 2020 due to a season-ending injury.

After missing the first game of the season because of a shoulder injury, Sutton returned to Denver’s lineup for a Week 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had three catches for 66 yards before leaving the game early with a torn ACL.

With offseason workouts officially underway, Sutton is hoping to show that he’s made a full recovery. He’s already at Denver’s facility and pushing himself to be get one step closer to his Pro Bowl form.

Earlier this week, Sutton spoke to Broncos’ media team about his recovery. Although he’s not at 100 percent yet, he’s clearly feeling good about the progress he’s made thus far.

“It feels really good,” Sutton said. “To be at the stage that I’m at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what it do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I’m only going to continue to attack rehab as I have. Even into the season. Just continue to make sure that I’m taking care of my temple. Making sure that my body’s right so I can go out there and perform with the boys.”

When asked if he’ll be ready for training camp, Sutton said that’s “the game plan.”

The Broncos are loaded at wide receiver heading into camp, as their depth chart currently features Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer and Seth Williams.

If Sutton is healthy for the majority of the 2021 season, the Broncos’ passing attack should be significantly better than what it was last fall.