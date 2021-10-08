Broncos Reportedly Get Good News About QB Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to unfortunately leave last Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens early due to a concussion. Fortunately, the latest update on the veteran signal-caller is very encouraging.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the current expectation in Denver is that Bridgewater will be cleared by independent doctors this Friday. If that happens, he’ll be allowed to play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today,” Klis said. “He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game.”

After missing practice on Wednesday, Bridgewater returned to the field in limited fashion on Thursday. That was the first step in the right direction.

Assuming that Bridgewater does get cleared by independent doctors this Friday, he should be the team’s starting quarterback this weekend. After all, Drew Lock didn’t look very sharp in limited action last Sunday.

Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 8, 2021

Bridgewater isn’t the flashiest quarterback in the world, but he’s awfully efficient. Through the first four games of the season, Bridgewater has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 892 yards and five touchdowns.

As long as Bridgewater is under center for the Broncos, they’ll have a chance to compete in the AFC West.