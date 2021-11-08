The Spun

Broncos Get Tough Injury News After Beating The Cowboys

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos suffered a major injury loss during their big road win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow left the field before halftime on a cart with his leg immobilized. Today, Denver head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the veteran guard suffered a broken leg.

Glasgow, who signed with the Broncos during the 2020 offseason, has started seven games this season. He made 13 starts for the team one year ago.

Rookie Quinn Meinerz took over for Glasgow yesterday and played the rest of the afternoon. He and Netane Muti, who is slated to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, are options for Denver at right guard moving forward

Yesterday, the Broncos jumped out to a 30-0 lead at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys scored a pair of window dressing touchdowns in the final five minutes. Denver’s 30-16 win moved their overall record to 5-4.

The Broncos will host the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday before their bye week in Week 11.

