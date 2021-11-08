Broncos Get Tough Injury News After Beating The Cowboys

The Denver Broncos suffered a major injury loss during their big road win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow left the field before halftime on a cart with his leg immobilized. Today, Denver head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the veteran guard suffered a broken leg.

Glasgow, who signed with the Broncos during the 2020 offseason, has started seven games this season. He made 13 starts for the team one year ago.

#Broncos G Graham Glasgow, who was carted off with his leg immobilized, did suffer a fracture, source said. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Rookie Quinn Meinerz took over for Glasgow yesterday and played the rest of the afternoon. He and Netane Muti, who is slated to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, are options for Denver at right guard moving forward

Yesterday, the Broncos jumped out to a 30-0 lead at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys scored a pair of window dressing touchdowns in the final five minutes. Denver’s 30-16 win moved their overall record to 5-4.

The Broncos will host the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday before their bye week in Week 11.