Broncos Are Reportedly Trading Former Third Round Draft Pick

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view as the Denver Broncos offense lines up against the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a notable NFL trade on Wednesday evening.

Denver is reportedly trading a former third-round NFL Draft pick to New York. The Broncos are reportedly receiving draft compensation back from the Giants.

Broncos insider Ryan O’Halloran is reporting that Denver is trading cornerback Isaac Yiadom to New York. The Broncos are reportedly getting a 2021 seventh-round draft pick back.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News has confirmed the trade.

“NYG needs help at outside corner opposite James Bradberry. Yiadom, Broncos former third-round pick from Boston College, hopefully can compete/help,” he reports.

Yiadom, 24, was a third-round pick out of Boston College in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the No. 99 overall pick by the Broncos. Yiadom began the 2019 season as a starter for the Broncos, though he appeared to lose that job heading into the 2020 season.

Mike Klis reports that Yiadom had lost the No. 3 cornerback position heading into the regular season.

The NFL season is scheduled to begin one week from tomorrow. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Denver opens the season on Monday, Sept. 14 against Tennessee.


