Broncos Are Reportedly Trading Former Third Round Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a notable NFL trade on Wednesday evening.

Denver is reportedly trading a former third-round NFL Draft pick to New York. The Broncos are reportedly receiving draft compensation back from the Giants.

Broncos insider Ryan O’Halloran is reporting that Denver is trading cornerback Isaac Yiadom to New York. The Broncos are reportedly getting a 2021 seventh-round draft pick back.

Per source, #Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Giants for 2021 seventh round pick. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 2, 2020

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News has confirmed the trade.

“NYG needs help at outside corner opposite James Bradberry. Yiadom, Broncos former third-round pick from Boston College, hopefully can compete/help,” he reports.

The Giants have traded a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for CB Isaac Yiadom, per sources, as @ryanohalloran said. NYG needs help at outside corner opposite James Bradberry. Yiadom, Broncos former third-round pick from Boston College, hopefully can compete/help. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 2, 2020

Yiadom, 24, was a third-round pick out of Boston College in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the No. 99 overall pick by the Broncos. Yiadom began the 2019 season as a starter for the Broncos, though he appeared to lose that job heading into the 2020 season.

Mike Klis reports that Yiadom had lost the No. 3 cornerback position heading into the regular season.

Confirming Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Giants for 7th round pick. (1st by @ryanohalloran).

Yiadom lost No. 3 CB battle as camp went on to Bassey/Davontae Harris/Bausby. Former third-round pick, Yiadom was Broncos season-opening starting CB at Oakland last year. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 2, 2020

The NFL season is scheduled to begin one week from tomorrow. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Denver opens the season on Monday, Sept. 14 against Tennessee.