Broncos GM Has Telling Admission On Draft Eligible Quarterbacks

Broncos general manager George Paton is a fan of this year’s rookie quarterback class, even though a lot of NFL Draft analysts have called it weaker than some in previous years.

The top three quarterbacks look to be some combination of Kenny Pickett (Pitt), Malik Willis (Liberty), and Matt Corral (Ole Miss).

The Broncos could be a team in need of a quarterback as they’re likely still unsure of Drew Lock. Lock has been inconsistent in his first three seasons with 4,740 yards through the air, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

He played in six games this season and finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions on 787 yards passing. The Broncos already have good playmakers and a strong defense, but they just need good quarterback play to get to the next level.

Paton spoke about the quarterback situation this week at the Senior Bowl and confirmed that he’s excited about this class.

“You weigh the free-agency class compared to the draft class, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Paton said via the team’s website. “If we don’t think the draft class is very good, we’re probably going to try to go heavy into free agency or the trade market. But I think there are some talented guys in this rookie class, so we’ll weigh that as we will other positions. What are the strengths of free agency compared to the draft, and if the draft isn’t strong at a certain position, we’re going to be very aggressive in free agency.”

Denver currently has the eighth pick in this year’s draft and there’s a strong chance all three of Willis, Pickett, and Corral will be there for the taking.

Paton will have to figure out which one he’s willing to roll the dice on.