Broncos GM Makes Opinion On Nathaniel Hackett Very Clear

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has built an impressive roster in the Mile High City, no one will deny that. However, the jury is still out on the team's coach.

First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled mightily this season. He owns a 2-5 record through his first seven games.

With an important game coming up this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Paton was asked about his confidence in Hackett.

Despite how disappointing this season has been for the Broncos, Paton claims he still has faith in Hackett. He even said Hackett has done a great job of keeping the team together through adversity.

"I believe in Nathaniel," Paton said. "He’s been in this seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We’ve had four primetime games, so he’s kind of had to learn in front of the entire world.

"But I really like how the team — he’s kept the team together. They’re connected. He’s kept our building together. And I appreciate how he’s fought through that."

Paton can rave about Hackett all he wants, but we all know results matter in the NFL.

If Hackett wants to earn a second year in Denver, he'll need to start stringing together consecutive wins.