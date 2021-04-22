Broncos GM Shares Honest Admission On Drew Lock

Despite a promising handful of games in his rookie year, Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock had a rough sophomore campaign in the NFL. So what does Broncos general manager George Paton think about Lock’s future with the team?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Paton spoke glowingly about Lock and his development as a quarterback. But he stopped short of declaring Lock the Week 1 starter for the 2021 season.

“I don’t know about Week 1,” Paton said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re really high on Drew. I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard. He’s trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro. But we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I got here, we want to bring in competition, and that’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.”

Lock went 4-9 as a starter in 2020. He completed 57.3-percent of his passes for 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns but led the league with 15 interceptions.

It was a step down from the numbers he put up during his 4-1 rookie campaign in 2019.

The Denver Broncos have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They could conceivably trade up for a quarterback like Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones, or even stand still and hope one of those three fall to them.

Denver has gone through four straight losing seasons and head coach Vic Fangio is believed to be on the hot seat. Whichever quarterback is named the starter for the 2021 season will have a lot of pressure from the coaching staff.

Will Drew Lock be the Broncos’ starter in 2021?