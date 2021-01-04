Broncos Have Announced A New Role For John Elway

John Elway is moving on from his GM role with the Denver Broncos, but is staying within the organization.

Elway has spent the past 10 years managing football operations for the Broncos. Those 10 years came to a close on Monday.

The former GM is stepping into an “elevated role” and will continue to be president of football operations. But he will now seek out a new GM who will have the final say on football decisions including the NFL Draft, free agency and Denver’s entire roster.

Broncos fans have been calling for a GM change for several years now and they’ll finally be getting it. Elway is taking on an “elevated role” as he now seeks out a new GM.

“I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff,” Elway said in a statement. “While I’ll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. The person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic [Fangio].”

Check out Elway’s full statement below.

John Elway has announced changes to our football operations. 📰 » https://t.co/v1TiyGHhlR pic.twitter.com/Dy1bDbVCGH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 4, 2021

This could be the type of upper-staff transition Denver needs to progress as an organization.

John Elway’s made both a negative and positive impact on the organization over the years.

He’ll still have a say, but the final decisions will come down to the new GM.