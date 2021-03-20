Kyle Fuller didn’t last on the free-agent market very long. Just hours after the Chicago Bears officially parted ways with the former All-Pro defensive back on Saturday, the Denver Broncos swooped in and signed Fuller to a new deal.

Fuller has agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Broncos on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The veteran corner will reunite with Vic Fangio, his former defensive coordinator in Chicago.

The Bears’ cap casualty became a treasure for the Broncos to capitalize on. Denver will pair Fuller with star safety Justin Simmons, forming one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL. It’s safe to say the Broncos are happy with how the Fuller sweepstakes panned out. Can you blame them?

Denver had an awesome reaction after signing Fuller on Saturday. Take a look.

The Broncos’ biggest priority this off-season was to improve at the cornerback position. Mission accomplished.

Kyle Fuller is still playing at a peak level and will now reunite with Vic Fangio. Fangio was Fuller’s defensive coordinator in Chicago. Fuller’s best years came when Fangio was his coach.

The Broncos still have several priorities to address this off-season. Quarterback continues to be a major question mark.

Denver selects ninth overall in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. If a top quarterback prospect is available by then, the Broncos may pull the trigger and add some competition to the quarterback room, which is currently led by Drew Lock. They could also address their offensive line issues with the No. 9 pick.