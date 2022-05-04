Broncos Have Re-Signed Veteran Tight End

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos re-signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Denver announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Saubert talked to Broncos reporter Sydney Jones about staying with the team, where he'll now play alongside new quarterback Russell Wilson.

"This is where I wanted to be all along," Saubert said. "I'm excited to get back to work."

Saubert played in all 17 games last season, serving primarily as a blocker and special-teamer. He caught eight of just 12 targets (both career highs) and tallied his first career touchdown.

The 27-year-old has already played for four teams in five seasons. This will mark the first time he sticks around for a second year since playing two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

Saubert will re-join a different tight-end room without Noah Fant, who was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wilson blockbuster. Albert Okwuegbunam will likely receive most of the targets in his third season.

Denver also drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round, so Saubert will probably maintain a similar role this season.