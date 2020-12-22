Broncos Have Reportedly Cut Veteran NFL Linebacker

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos made a decision on one the league’s most veteran linebackers.

According to a report from Broncos insider Mike Klis, the team released linebacker Mark Barron. The veteran linebacker actually never played a snap for the Broncos this season.

Klis noted that Barron has been hampered by a hamstring injury and a strained pec, which have left him sideline. However, he still picked up a solid chunk of change during his time with the team.

Over the course of the season, Barron racked up $1.75 million. Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell took over for the injured Barron and has played well so far this year.

Broncos have cut LB Mark Barron per soure. Need room for CB Parnell Motley. Barron never played a snap for Broncos as vet was hampered by hamstring and strained pec. Wound up drawing $1.75M. Luckily for Broncos, Josey Jewell came on and played well. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 22, 2020

Barron entered the NFL after a standout career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted the former Alabama star with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Tampa Bay eventually traded Barron to the St. Louis Rams where he played for five seasons. He signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2019 season, but failed to make much of an impact.

The Steelers released Barron following the close of the 2019 season, despite having him under contract for another year.

He eventually signed with the Broncos, but didn’t step on the field.

We’ll have to wait and see where he lands next.