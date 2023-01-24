Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach.

If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd reported that the Broncos have already decided that they want to hire Payton.

"I've been told the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton. Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton," Cowherd said.

The holdup, according to Cowherd, is whether or not Payton wants the Broncos and Wilson.

"I think the deal would be done today if Sean Payton said, 'Alright I'm your coach.' And he may!" Cowherd said.

Cowherd went on to speak at length about Wilson and the potential challenges he poses to a head coach and his teammates. He then said if he were Payton he would "pass" on the opportunity to coach in Denver.

For what it's worth, Denver-based radio insider Benjamin Allbright thinks that the Broncos' search is trending in a different direction based on the fact they haven't scheduled their second interview with Payton yet.

Payton, who is under contract with the New Orleans Saints through 2024, has also interviewed with the Panthers and Texans, and will reportedly speak with the Arizona Cardinals as well.