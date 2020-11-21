Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting QB

Earlier this week, two NFL teams received some tough news regarding the status of their starting quarterbacks.

Both Drew Brees and Drew Lock suffered rib injuries that threatened to force them out of this weekend’s games. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, Brees was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.

The Denver Broncos received much better news about their starting quarterback. After missing most of the week of practice, it sounds like Lock will be able to play this weekend.

Broncos insider Mike Klis reported as much on Saturday afternoon.

“Drew Lock is the Broncos’ starting QB tomorrow vs. Dolphins. Obviously recovered from injury nicely. Showed toughness this week,” Klis said on Twitter.

Before a loss against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, Lock was in the midst of a great two-game stretch.

He racked up over 600 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns in his two games before the loss to Las Vegas. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily against the Raiders.

In the 37-12 loss, Lock threw four interceptions to just one touchdown.

He’ll hope to bounce back this weekend against a hot Miami Dolphins team. Miami is in the midst of a five-game winning streak where the Dolphins defense has been dominant.

Denver and Miami kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.