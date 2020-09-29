Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Week 4 Starter

Drew Lock’s shoulder injury has left the Denver Broncos with a revolving door at quarterback. For the third-straight week, the team will have a new starter under center.

The Broncos lost Lock in Week 2 against the Steelers. While it’s unknown how long he’ll be out, it’s pretty clear that his absence will drastically affect the offense.

Last weekend, Denver started Jeff Driskel against Tampa Bay. He struggled mightily in his first start of the 2020 season, completing 17-of-30 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and an interception. To be fair though, he was sacked five times.

It might not have been a fair shot for Driskel, but it sounds like the coaching staff has seen enough for now.

According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, the Broncos will start Brett Rypien this Thursday against the Jets. The Boise State product saw limited action in Week 3, throwing for 53 yards and an interception.

#Broncos QB news, I’m told from sources Brett Rypien is expected to start Thursday vs the Jets. More on @nflnetwork right now! — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 29, 2020

Even though Rypien will start this Thursday, it’s possible that Denver rotates quarterbacks at some point during the game.

“Yeah, that’s always available,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “Pulling quarterbacks in and out unless you have a good reason to isn’t something you want to do a whole lot of. But yes, in this situation, it could be a mix of the guys.”

We’ll see if Rypien can lead the Broncos to their first win this season on Thursday night.