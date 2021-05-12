Broncos Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman

It didn’t take long for the Denver Broncos’ offensive line to get bit by the injury bug. Earlier this offseason, right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn ACL while training away from the team facility.

James’ injury left the Broncos with a massive hole at right tackle. As a result, the front office brought in several veterans for a visit.

Mike Klis of 9Sports reported on Tuesday that Cameron Fleming, Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie were among the free agents that Denver was considering. A little over 24 hours later, the team struck a deal with one of those veterans.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Massie has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Broncos.

The #Broncos are signing veteran OT Bobby Massie to a one-year, $4 million deal per his agents @SportsAmdg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2021

Massie, a former fourth-round pick, spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals before signing a long-term contract with the Chicago Bears.

During his nine-year stretch with the Bears and Cardinals, Massie had 110 starts in 118 appearances. He’s a reliable veteran who could work his way into the Broncos’ starting lineup.

The Broncos already have the left side of their offensive line figured out with Garrett Boles and Dalton Risner. The right side of the line, however, needs some work.

Massie will most likely compete with Calvin Anderson and Ryan Pope for the starting right tackle position.