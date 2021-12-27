Many people around the NFL considered this season a make-or-break year for Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. If that’s true, he’ll most likely have to look elsewhere for a job in 2022.

The Broncos started this season with a 3-0 record, but it has been tough sledding ever since. With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, Fangio’s squad owns a 7-8 record.

On Monday afternoon, Fangio was asked about his job status in Denver. Though he doesn’t seem too worried about it at the moment, he admit that his time with the franchise could come to an end soon.

“For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it,” Fangio told reporters. “Do I acknowledge that it’s out there and could happen? Absolutely.”

Although this season will go down as one to forget for the Broncos, Fangio said his players will compete until the final whistle.

“These guys are competitors. They’re fighters. And we’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win,” Fangio said following the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos will finish out the 2021 regular season with games against the Chargers and Chiefs. Once those games are in the rearview mirror, the front office will have an important decision to make on Fangio.