NFL Team Reportedly Got Sick Thanks To Hotel Pizza

The Denver Broncos managed to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but they did so with multiple players under the weather.

Of course, any kind of sickness this year is treated extra carefully, but the Broncos were reportedly dealing with something less serious on Sunday.

According to Denver Broncos insider Brandon Kristztal, the team’s sickness issues can reportedly be traced back to some hotel pizza.

“Heard it may have been something with the pizza at the team hotel that effected several Broncos players,” he reports.

The Broncos beat the Panthers, 32-27, on Sunday afternoon.

If the pizza story is true, this is now the second-most famous pizza sickness game in American sports history. The most-famous, of course, was Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals “flu game” win over the Utah Jazz.

As shown in ESPN’s The Last Dance, Jordan apparently got sick after eating some bad delivery pizza in his hotel. He woke up in the middle of the night feeling terrible, but managed to play in the NBA Finals game, delivering an epic performance.

The Broncos’ win today isn’t nearly that cool, but it’s still pretty impressive.

Denver improved to 5-8 on the season with today’s win over Carolina.