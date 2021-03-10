Broncos Insider Has Latest On Charges Against RB Melvin Gordon

Back in October, the Denver Broncos learned that running back Melvin Gordon was cited for driving under the influence. It took several months, but we finally have a conclusion to that story.

Gordon was originally pulled over for speeding. The initial report stated that Gordon was driving between 25 mph and 39 mph over the speed limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

Although the police initially charged Gordon with a DUI, the charges have now been dismissed. Broncos insider Mike Klis was first to report this news.

Klis provided additional information as to why the charges were dismissed.

“Dismissed because issues with police stop,” Klis wrote. “NFL security Michael Rankin observed in virtual disposition case. Blood tests results suppressed because of what prosecutors found was how Gordon was stopped by police.”

Gordon plead guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding, according to Klis. That’ll result in eight points on his license, but this is still being viewed as a “big win” for the Pro Bowl running back.

The reason Gordon even received an eight-point penalty is because he was labeled a “habitual” speed offender.

Klis also pointed out that Gordon’s contract for the 2021 season won’t be affected by this matter. He’ll still set to receive a $4.5 million base salary, $2 million signing bonus, and $2.4 million roster bonus.