Broncos Insider Has Update on RB Melvin Gordon

This hasn’t been a great week for Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, that’s for sure.

Earlier this week, Gordon was arrested for driving under the influence. He was reportedly pulled over by the police for going 36 mph over the speed limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

In addition to getting pulled over by the police this week, Gordon was sent home from Denver’s practice facility on Friday because he was feeling ill.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos sent home Gordon as a precautionary measure. The team said it’s not related to COVID-19 and that he already tested negative for the virus.

Melvin Gordon sent home as precaution as he was feeling ill. Told it was NOT COVID related. He has tested negative for virus. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 16, 2020

Gordon’s status for this weekend’s game with the Patriots is unclear. To be honest, the game itself might be up in the air since New England just received another positive test.

Even if the game does go on as scheduled this Sunday, the Broncos haven’t revealed whether Gordon will play. Head coach Vic Fangio spoke to the media on Wednesday about a potential punishment.

“I didn’t want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything, get facts in order, before we weigh what to do in addition to league discipline,” Fangio said. “Yeah, I am disappointed. There will be some consequences.”

Last time the Broncos took the field, Gordon had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, the Pro Bowl tailback can bounce back from a disappointing week.