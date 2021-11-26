Broncos Insider Sends Clear Message Amid Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors

Despite being in just his second year with the Denver Broncos, there are whispers that former first-round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be on the outs with the team. One Broncos insider decided to address those rumors.

On Friday, Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright took to Twitter with word from a source about Jeudy’s status with the team. He shared that message, which amounted to “no plans” to trade Jeudy.

“‘Lol, no. We have no plans to trade Jerry Jeudy after signing Courtland [Sutton] and Tim [Patrick]. All three factor into our long term plans,'” Albright wrote.

Injuries have limited Jerry Jeudy to just four games this season. He has 22 receptions for 228 yards along with 12 first downs.

Coming out of Alabama in 2020, Jerry Jeudy was seen as one of the top receivers in the NFL Draft. He fell to the Broncos at No. 15 after all and rewarded the team with a superb rookie season.

In 2020, Jeudy had 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He also had the league’s longest reception of the season, scoring a 92-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept Jeudy from picking up where he left off last season. The Broncos have made due with Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Tim Patrick, who have combined for over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns between them.

Are Jerry Jeudy’s days in Denver numbered?