Broncos Reportedly Get Good News With GM John Elway

A closeup of John Elway.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos got the best of news on Thursday afternoon regarding general manager John Elway’s health.

Elway tested positive for the widespread pandemic earlier this month on Nov. 3. He entered immediate isolation to prevent any team or staff virus outbreaks. Luckily, it appears those efforts to reduce any potential outbreaks have paid off.

Elway and Broncos president Joe Ellis were the only two within the Denver organization to test positive, and contact tracing concluded they didn’t have any contact with any team players or staff.

After almost two weeks of isolation, Elway received great news on Thursday. The Broncos’ general manager has tested negative for the virus and cleared all pandemic protocols. He is able to return to the office on Friday to resume his typical responsibilities.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver tweeted the following:

John Elway will return to the office at the end of this week. Team president Joe Ellis, meanwhile, is reportedly still battling symptoms and will continue to be monitored in coming days.

The Broncos are extremely fortunate they didn’t experience any team outbreaks. It’s rather lucky both Elway and Ellis tested positive and no other player or staff member contracted the virus.

The Denver Broncos are almost completely virus-free following Elway’s negative test on Thursday.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.