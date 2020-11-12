Broncos Reportedly Get Good News With GM John Elway

The Denver Broncos got the best of news on Thursday afternoon regarding general manager John Elway’s health.

Elway tested positive for the widespread pandemic earlier this month on Nov. 3. He entered immediate isolation to prevent any team or staff virus outbreaks. Luckily, it appears those efforts to reduce any potential outbreaks have paid off.

Elway and Broncos president Joe Ellis were the only two within the Denver organization to test positive, and contact tracing concluded they didn’t have any contact with any team players or staff.

After almost two weeks of isolation, Elway received great news on Thursday. The Broncos’ general manager has tested negative for the virus and cleared all pandemic protocols. He is able to return to the office on Friday to resume his typical responsibilities.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver tweeted the following:

Broncos boss update: GM John Elway has recovered nicely from COVID and is cleared to return to his office tomorrow. CEO/President Joe Ellis is still battling symptoms and is not yet cleared to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 12, 2020

John Elway will return to the office at the end of this week. Team president Joe Ellis, meanwhile, is reportedly still battling symptoms and will continue to be monitored in coming days.

The Broncos are extremely fortunate they didn’t experience any team outbreaks. It’s rather lucky both Elway and Ellis tested positive and no other player or staff member contracted the virus.

The Denver Broncos are almost completely virus-free following Elway’s negative test on Thursday.