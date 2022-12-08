Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story.

Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.

He's also the person who hired Hackett, which is undoubtedly an immense strike against him. While Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post believes Paton could be in danger, ESPN's Adam Schefter told a different story during his weekly appearance on the "Schlereth and Evans" radio show on 104. 3 The Fan.

“I expect that George Paton is going to be safe. I don’t think he’s going anywhere; you can write that down for me,” Schefter told The FAN, via Mile High Huddle. “I think that George Paton is somebody who is respected and has done a good job. Obviously, he hasn’t had a great year. The whole organization hasn’t had a great year. But I expect George Paton to be back in 2023.”

Usually in the NFL, you only get one chance to pick a head coach and a quarterback. Paton clearly failed at the former with Hackett, and the early returns on the Russell Wilson trade are disastrous.

If he is back running the Broncos in 2023, Paton will likely go into the season on a very hot seat.