The Denver Broncos have raced out to a surprising 2-0 start, and will very likely be 3-0 after Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. But their latest win over the Jacksonville Jaguars may have come at the cost of a top defender.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell may have suffered “a potentially significant pec injury” on Sunday. He’s undergoing an MRI to determine how extensive it is.

The fourth year linebacker has seven tackles and a forced fumble through two games so far. But he was limited to 21 snaps yesterday before suffering his injury.

As the team’s starting right inside linebacker, Jewell’s loss will definitely be felt. Especially after the season he just had.

#Broncos LB Josie Jewell, who has emerged as one of their bright young stars on defense, is feared to have suffered a potentially significant pec injury, sources say. He’s having an MRI now to determine the specific injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

In 2020, his first year as a starter, Josey Jewell started all 16 games at inside linebacker. He had an incredible season with 113 tackles, five tackles for loss, five QB hits, 2.0 sacks and four passes defended.

Jewell was a fourth-round pick out of Iowa in the 2018 NFL Draft. But for the first two seasons he was mostly limited to special teams – missing just one game.

Losing him right as his career is taking off is a pretty bad blow. We’ve all got our fingers crossed that the injury doesn’t sideline him for long.

The Broncos play the Jets this Sunday. The game will air at 4:05 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

UPDATE: Sadly, the Broncos’ worst fears were realized. Jewell is out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle. Get well soon!