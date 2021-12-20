Report: Broncos Will Make QB Change Amid Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are reportedly going to have a new quarterback for next Sunday.

Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Denver is set to start Drew Lock in place of Bridgewater. Bridgewater has been telling teammates that he’s “ok” after the scary hit from Sunday, but he’s still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Broncos are planning for Drew Locke to start vs Raiders on Sunday, according to sources, with limited wiggle room.

Teddy Bridgewater is telling teammates, coaches and friends he’s “ok” after spending night in hospital with a concussion. He is in protocol, as reported. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 20, 2021

Bridgewater got hurt after he scrambled out of the pocket and hit his head hard on the field. He was diving for the first down and took a big shot, and ended up being stretchered off the field.

He was released from the hospital this morning.

Bridgewater finished with 98 yards passing along with no touchdowns or interceptions. For the season, he has 3,052 yards passing with 18 touchdown passes to seven interceptions.

Lock came in for relief of Bridgewater against the Bengals but couldn’t bring the Broncos back. They lost 15-10 while Lock finished with 88 yards and a touchdown.

He started most of last season for Denver and finished with 2,933 yards passing along with 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

He’ll look to get Denver to 8-7 overall against Las Vegas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 26.