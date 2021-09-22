Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos announced outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left ankle.

Chubb has a similar operation on his right ankle earlier this offseason and was ready to go for the 2021 campaign. However, after yet another surgery, the Broncos will be without Chubb for the foreseeable future.

After undergoing surgery, the Broncos will place the star pass rusher on the Injured Reserve list, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos placed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is having ankle surgery, on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Chubb, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was inactive in Week 1 and played just 19 snaps in Week 2. He logged one tackle in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later,” Chubb said in a video released by the Broncos. “My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day.”

Chubb burst on the scene as a rookie starting all 16 games for the Broncos. He racked up 60 tackles and 12 sack in that season, but has been plagued by injuries since.

He lasted only four games in 2019 before tearing his ACL. Chubb returned to make 14 starts in 2020, but is on the shelf once again.