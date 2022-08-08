Broncos Name 1 Russell Wilson Trait They 'Love'

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's ability to stretch the field vertically has always been one of his biggest strengths. It'll be on full display in Denver this upcoming season.

Wilson has never been afraid to give his receivers a shot and throw the ball downfield. It's what brought him so much success in Seattle and is bound to with the Broncos.

This Monday, Denver offensive coordinator Justin Outten was asked about Wilson's big arm and ability to throw the ball downfield and whether or not the Broncos want him to continue doing so.

“I would say yes, and we invite that,” Outten told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “We love it, too. When you have one-on-one matchups, you want to take advantage of, there’s nothing like. That’s the best route in football. A down the field throw on a one-on-one matchup. It also invites defenses to back off a little bit and allows you to get those underneath throws throughout the game.”

Much of Russell Wilson's downfield success with the Broncos will depend on his wide receivers. He'll be relying on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

Unfortunately, Tim Patrick - who's been one of the Broncos' top downfield weapons these last couple years - is out for the season with an injury.

Wilson and the Broncos begin the 2022 season on Sept. 12 against the Seahawks of Seattle.