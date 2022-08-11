Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback.

Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson, 33, has two years remaining on his current contract. His base salary for the 2022 season is $19 million, per Spotrac.

When asked about a potential long-term deal for Wilson, Penner admit that there's nothing new to report at this time.

“First of all, we couldn’t have been more excited as we were going through the process to see that the organization had made the trade for Russell,” Penner said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s critical to have a great quarterback in this league and coming in this organization with Russell in place is a tremendous benefit for us. On our first diligence trip in May here, one of the first people we ran into the hallway when Rob [Walton], Carrie [Walton Penner], and I were here was Russell. Right away, we got a sense of how positive he is as a leader. He is just such a dynamic individual. I can’t wait to see him on the field. I don’t know how much we will see of him on the field on Saturday, but we are looking forward to it. At this point, nothing to say about his contract.”

Eventually, the Broncos will have to negotiate an extension with Wilson. They gave up a lot of assets to get him.

If Wilson ends up having an All-Pro season, the price of his new deal will only go up. That's something Denver's front office will have to consider over the next few weeks.