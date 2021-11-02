Broncos Player Confirms Von Miller Halloween Party Story

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos traded star pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in a somewhat stunning move.

A report from earlier in the week highlighted why the move might have been made. According to Pro Football Network, Miller reportedly became upset with teammates after they allegedly refused to help pay for a lucrative Halloween party.

According to the initial report, other Broncos players didn’t think they needed to help pay for an event they didn’t plan. While that might seem like a far-fetched report, one Broncos player appeared to confirm the report.

On Tuesday afternoon, tight end Noah Fant “essentially confirmed” the report.

“Noah Fant just essentially confirmed this report with us in the air,” said Denver radio host Zach Bye. “Said Von wanted to cancel the party because of losing streak. Other guys didn’t. Money became an issue between guys. Fant added he was sad that what should have stayed in house got out to the media. Wow…”

It’s a stunning way for the Von Miller era in Denver to end. While he’ll likely end up in the team’s Ring of Fame, it’s clear his relationship with others in the building isn’t the best.

For now, he’ll try to help the Rams compete for a Super Bowl title.