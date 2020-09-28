The Spun

5-Time Pro Bowl DT Out For Season With ‘Serious’ Arm Injury

A general view of the Denver Broncos stadium.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sports Authority Field at Mile High prior to kickoff between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Few teams have been hit as hard by the injury bug as the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is the latest player to hit the shelf.

Casey, a five-time Pro Bowler Denver acquired via offseason trade, will likely miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn biceps. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Assuming Casey is done for the year, he’s the third key Denver player to be put on season-ending IR. Star linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are the other two.

Additionally, the Broncos have several other players on short-term IR, including cornerback AJ Bouye and quarterback Drew Lock. Like we said, it has been a rough first month of the season for Denver.

Long-time Denver beat writer Mike Klis has some more information on Casey’s injury. After bruising his elbow in Week 2, the 30-year-old DT injured his arm early in yesterday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Casey played through the issue, which did not appear serious at the time. Unfortunately, it wound up costing him his season.

Through three weeks, Denver is one of six 0-3 teams. With their roster looking like a MASH unit, it will be tough for the Broncos to turn things around.


