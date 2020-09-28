Few teams have been hit as hard by the injury bug as the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is the latest player to hit the shelf.

Casey, a five-time Pro Bowler Denver acquired via offseason trade, will likely miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn biceps. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Assuming Casey is done for the year, he’s the third key Denver player to be put on season-ending IR. Star linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are the other two.

Additionally, the Broncos have several other players on short-term IR, including cornerback AJ Bouye and quarterback Drew Lock. Like we said, it has been a rough first month of the season for Denver.

It’s a biceps tear for Jurrell Casey, source said. His 2020 is likely over. https://t.co/japsSEURGy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

Long-time Denver beat writer Mike Klis has some more information on Casey’s injury. After bruising his elbow in Week 2, the 30-year-old DT injured his arm early in yesterday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Casey played through the issue, which did not appear serious at the time. Unfortunately, it wound up costing him his season.

Jurrell Casey suffered bruised elbow in Game 2 vs. Pittsburgh. Was told he suffered arm injury early in game vs. Tampa Bay, but symptoms had not appeared and he was able to play through it. Wound up with torn biceps, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 28, 2020

Through three weeks, Denver is one of six 0-3 teams. With their roster looking like a MASH unit, it will be tough for the Broncos to turn things around.