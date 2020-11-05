Broncos QB Drew Lock Responds To Colin Cowherd’s Comment

Over the weekend, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd sent a tweet during the Chargers-Broncos game criticizing Denver quarterback Drew Lock for his play.

“Watching Justin Herbert & Drew Lock on the same field today — can’t give John Elway much confidence going forward,” he said. Just over an hour later, Lock led his team to an incredible comeback win.

However, Cowherd refused to give lock any of the credit. Beyond that, though, he went to criticize the young quarterback for trying to be “cool” and dancing during the game.

“We have a new cool guy. I was right on [Johnny] Manziel, I was right on Baker [Mayfield], I was right on Cam [Newton], I was right on Jameis Winston,” Cowherd said. “Too silly, show-boat, too cool. I was right. It’s 4-for-4. Bring your argument on. Here’s number five. I’m not into Drew Lock. Cool dancing. Win more games, Cub Scout. Win more games.”

Well, Lock was asked about Cowherd’s comments this week and he delivered a hilarious retort.

“Truthfully, I feel like the person — if not other people … might not be able to dance as well,” he told reporters.

During Sunday’s game against the Chargers, Denver trailed 24-3 at one point. Lock and the Broncos took over en route to a 31-30 victory.

The second round pick completed 26-of-41 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns during the comeback win.

Not bad for a dancer.