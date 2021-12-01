Teddy Bridgewater Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

With all four teams in the AFC West over .500 heading into Week 13, this Sunday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will have a major impact on the division standings.

The goal for the Broncos this weekend will be finding ways to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As we’ve seen over the past few years, that task is easier said than done.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was asked about going head-to-head with Mahomes and the Chiefs. It’s apparent that he has a ton of respect for the former MVP.

“He’s awesome,” Bridgewater told reporters. “It’s as simple as that. You watch him on tape and you think, man how did he make that throw?”

Mahomes has made countless jaw-dropping throws thus far in his career, so Bridgewater’s comments are warranted.

If the Broncos are going to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday, they’ll need their offense to be efficient for all four quarters.

Bridgewater had a clean performance against the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend, but he did suffer a shin injury in the process. It’ll be interesting to see how he holds up against the Chiefs’ defense, especially if Steve Spagnuolo unleashes his blitz packages.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Chiefs game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.