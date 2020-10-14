Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Reportedly Charged With DUI

On Wednesday morning, the Denver Broncos received some bad news about one of the team’s best players.

Police reportedly pulled over star running back Melvin Gordon for speeding late Tuesday night. Unfortunately, police also reportedly cited Gordon for driving under the influence.

Broncos insider Mike Klis has the details: “Gordon was also ticketed for speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. He is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.”

Klis noted the Broncos are scheduled to travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders on the following day. It’s unclear if the team or the NFL will hand down discipline for the talented running back.

Fellow running back Philip Lindsay has missed significant time with an injury this season. In his absence, Gordon stepped up and almost single-handedly led the Broncos to a win over the New York Jets in their last game.

Through four games this season, the longtime Chargers tailback has racked up 281 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He’s also added another 45 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Denver was scheduled to face off against the New England Patriots last weekend. However, the NFL moved that game to Week 6 due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Patriots.

Now the Broncos could be forced to square off against the Patriots without Gordon in the backfield.