Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Trashed 1 Team’s Fans

On Thursday night, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon made headlines with a comment about one team’s fans.

Earlier today, he was asked what it would be like to play games in empty stadiums, with no fans in sight. Gordon didn’t wait long before taking a shot at his former team’s fans.

“Bro, we didn’t have fans anyway,” Gordon said about Los Angeles Chargers fans. Unfortunately for Chargers fans, Gordon’s comments aren’t exactly inaccurate, given the state of the franchise.

The team’s rental stadium in Los Angeles hasn’t served as a great home for the team. The Chargers have to hope that playing in a new stadium breathes some new life into the fanbase.

“Bro, we didn’t have fans anyway” Melvin Gordon says he used to playing with no fans after being with the Chargers 😂 (via @Cromartie_M) pic.twitter.com/1AKHnsabHv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 29, 2020

Gordon is clearly frustrated about how his time with the Chargers came to an end. After a few dominant seasons from the former Wisconsin star, he wanted a new contract from the team.

When they couldn’t come to an agreement, Gordon decided to take his talents to a division rival. Instead of signing with a team that offered him more money, he took less to play for the Broncos.

He signed a two-year contract with the Broncos, where he’ll suit up against the Chargers twice per season.

As for the Chargers, they’ll have to get used to life without Gordon and longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.