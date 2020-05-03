Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Shares Honest Reaction To Melvin Gordon Signing

The Denver Broncos’ decision to sign Melvin Gordon in free agency all but assures a reduced workload for starting running back Phillip Lindsay.

Understandably, Lindsay isn’t especially thrilled at the idea – especially since he’s still on an undrafted rookie salary. He admitted as much in a recent Instagram Live conversation.

But upon reflection, Lindsay now realizes that teaming up with Melvin Gordon could be a benefit. Lindsay said that while he was “really upset at the beginning,” he now believes that he can Gordon can be “a helluva tandem.”

“When I wasn’t in the game, stuff was not going as well or smooth,” Lindsay said. “But if you have somebody that can compliment me like I did my rookie year where I’m not just running up the middle trying to get first downs all day. I was like, ‘Okay this takes some pressure off me Now I can do my job and use my speed and do my stuff and stay healthier too.'”

On an IG live with Terrell Davis, Phillip Lindsay opened up about his reaction to the Broncos signing Melvin Gordon. Super open and honest stuff from Phil. "I was really upset at the beginning, I’m not going to lie, but then I started to think…" "We can be a helluva tandem." pic.twitter.com/1psWPkt4s3 — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) May 2, 2020

After a historic rookie season in 2018, Lindsay posted nearly identical numbers in 2019 but the offense as a whole struggled.

That could all change in 2020 after the recent moves they’ve made. They bolstered their offensive line in free agency and drafted three wide receivers, including star wideout Jerry Jeudy.

The Broncos finished 28th in points and yards in 2019. With the moves they’ve made, they could be in line for a big improvement in 2020.