Look: Broncos React To The Trade For Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos became the latest team to join the quarterback offseason extravaganza on Wednesday afternoon, adding Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos gave up a 2021 sixth round pick and will take on just $3 million of the 28-year-old’s salary this next season. On the other hand, the Panthers will still eat a solid portion of Bridgewater’s pay but have now cleared the way for Sam Darnold to be the team’s starter in Week 1.

Bridgewater will now head to Denver, where he’ll compete for the job against rising third-year Drew Lock. According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos also aren’t out the sweepstakes for a quarterback in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

All in all, there’s still many factors in play, but that didn’t stop the Broncos from celebrating the trade on social media.

Shortly after the celebratory tweet, Broncos general manager George Paton explained everything that Denver would be getting in Bridgewater.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” Paton said in a statement. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”

Bridgewater had one of his best seasons in the NFL last fall, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, the Panthers had inked a three-year, $63 million deal with him before the 2020 campaign and ultimately needed to unload salary. Earlier this offseason, after the Darnold trade, Carolina agreed to find Bridgewater a suitable new home.

In Denver, he might get just that. At just 28, Bridgewater has plenty of football left to play. If he can beat out Lock in training camp, he’ll have a chance to start again.

However, all eyes will be on the Broncos at Thursday’s NFL Draft. Denver holds the No. 9 pick and is now in an interesting position with just over 24 hours to go until its selection.