Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Ja’Wuan James signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Due to some unfortunate injuries and bad timing, his stint with the franchise is already over.

James recently suffered a torn Achilles while working out away from the team facility. It was brutal timing since James sat out the entire 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Since the injury occurred away from the team facility, the Broncos were off the hook for the $10.58 million that James was due in salary. After thinking it over for a few days, the front office decided to release James.

Denver will give James’ release a post-June 1 designation so it can split the dead money hit over the next two seasons.

The release on Ja’Waun James will be a post-June 1 designation, meaning the dead money incurred will be split over this year and next. https://t.co/kEisfSFAmF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 14, 2021

As you’d expect, James isn’t thrilled with how this whole situation played out. After all, the NFL Players Association agreed to avoid voluntary workouts at team facilities this offseason.

On Friday afternoon, James tweeted out the following message to the NFLPA: “If you’re gonna advise all of us, we need you to have our backs on the other end of this.”

@NFLPA if your gonna advise all of us we need you to have our backs on the other end of this. https://t.co/TCwxSJqfms — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) May 14, 2021

The Broncos signed two veteran offensive tackles this week in an effort to fill the void that James left behind. Cameron Fleming and Bobby Massie are expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle.

James, meanwhile, will most likely wait until next offseason to find another home in the NFL.