Broncos Release Statement On Heartbreaking Colorado Springs Tragedy

The Denver Broncos have released a message following the tragic shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last night.

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 22-year-old gunman has been arrested after being subdued by patrons.

The Broncos said they will honor the victims before this afternoon's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence that occurred last night in Colorado Springs," the team tweeted. "There is no place for hate, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all impacted.

"We will hold a moment of silence before today’s game remembering the lives lost."

The Broncos and Raiders will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

We would also like to extend our prayers and condolences to all who have been impacted by this horrific and senseless act.