Broncos Reportedly Wanted A Coach To Play Quarterback Today

The Denver Broncos reportedly had a pretty bold plan at quarterback on Sunday.

Denver is without all of its quarterbacks against the New Orleans Saints today. All four QBs have been ruled unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

“The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution…With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday’s game against New Orleans,” the Broncos said.

Denver is expected to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton – a former college quarterback – on Sunday.

However, the Broncos reportedly tried to get a coach to play.

From ESPN.com:

The Denver Broncos are expected to start undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but the team wanted their starting QB to be Rob Calabrese, their offensive quality control coach for the past two years, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Denver felt that Calabrese had the strongest command of its offense and he could run the system better than anybody, sources told ESPN. The league denied those requests that were made throughout the day Saturday, saying that the Broncos could not activate a coach to their active roster.

The NFL ruled against it, though, as the league doesn’t want teams to be able to hold players in coaching positions.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to play on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.