Broncos Reportedly Considering Veteran Wide Receiver Trade

We’ve seen a lot of high-impact trades in the weeks and months leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Up next could be the Denver Broncos making a significant trade involving a veteran wide receiver.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton is “a WR to watch” in the next couple of weeks. Garafolo said that a trade could be possible leading up to the draft.

“We’re getting close to that second phase of the trade process…” Garafolo explained. “Once you get close to the draft you start to see trades before and during the draft. It’s usually a lot of teams that have a lot of depth at a position or a regime change, and the Broncos have both of them…”

DaeSean Hamilton had 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He has started nine games over the past three years.

But Garafolo says that the Broncos could move Hamilton “if the price is right.”

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on a WR to watch for a possible trade in the coming weeks: #Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/X5d2280srI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2021

The Denver Broncos drafted DaeSean Hamilton No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie he started five of 14 games, recording 30 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The following year Hamilton posted similar numbers, posting 28 receptions for a career-high 297 yards and a touchdown.

This past year Hamilton had a career-high 12.6 yards per catch, but has yet to cross 300 receiving yards in a season.

Will DaeSean Hamilton get traded before the NFL Draft?