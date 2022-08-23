Broncos Reportedly Cut Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Roughly a week ago, the Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. On Tuesday, the front office parted ways with him.

Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM was first to report that Denver waived Schobert.

Schobert received 32 snaps against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. He finished the game with two tackles.

After the game, Schobert described his first week with the Broncos as a whirlwind.

“A whirlwind is a good way to describe it,” Schobert said, via The Denver Post. “Just hopping in and learning scheme on the fly and getting some game reps, which was my first football activity since last season ended. But I’m happy to be here and happy to be helping the guys however I can.”

Now, Schobert must revisit the free agency market to see if there's another opportunity out there waiting for him.

Schobert earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017 when he was on the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, Schobert had 112 combined tackles and an interception for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At this point, it's unclear how much gas Schobert has left in the tank.