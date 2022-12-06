Broncos Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday Afternoon

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly released a veteran defensive back on Tuesday.

Denver cut safety Anthony Harris, who was originally signed to the team's practice squad in September and promoted to the active roster in November.

Harris appeared in three games for the Broncos, playing exclusively on special teams. He failed to register any stats.

The 31-year-old Harris spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started 14 games and made 72 tackles and intercepted one pass.

From 2015-20, Harris played for the Minnesota Vikings. The University of Virginia product established himself as a starter in his final two seasons with the Vikings and finished with 284 tackles and nine interceptions in 81 games in purple and gold.

Denver (3-9) has lost four straight games and eight of its last nine. Despite boasting one of the league's best defensive units, the Broncos have been frighteningly inept on offense, averaging an NFL-worst 13.8 points per game.