Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16.

Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on the Broncos’ plans at quarterback for Week 17. It sounds like Lock will get yet another start.

“Broncos QB Drew Lock is expected to be the team’s starter once again this week vs. the Chargers, source said, as incumbent Teddy Bridgewater continues to recover from a concussion,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “The team will continue to be smart with it.”

Clearly, the Broncos don’t want to rush Bridgewater back on the field. It’s worth noting that last week Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater will return to his role as the team’s starting quarterback once he’s healthy.

The Broncos’ offense struggled with Lock under center, scoring just 13 points against the Raiders. After the loss, Fangio had a brutally honest assessment of that unit.

“You get 158 yards of offense and eight first downs, it’s hard to say anything good about our offense,” Fangio said, via ProFootballTalk.

Lock and the Broncos will try to get back in the win column this Sunday when they take on the Chargers.