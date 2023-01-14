Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero.

Evero is currently a candidate for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy. He is also a candidate for the Colts and Texans.

Since the Broncos still have Evero under contract at the moment, it makes sense to prevent him from making a lateral move.

Besides, Evero might land a much better gig this offseason.

Of course, the Broncos could actually hire a new staff that doesn't include Evero. In that case, the Falcons wouldn't have to worry about their interview request getting blocked.

For now, the Falcons' search for a new defensive coordinator will have to go in a different direction. Dean Pees announced his retirement from coaching shortly after the regular season ended.