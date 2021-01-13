Broncos Reportedly Find General Manager Replacement For John Elway

With Denver Broncos legend John Elway continuing to climb the executive ladder with his team, they need a new general manager to map them through 2021 and beyond. Now they have one.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are naming George Paton their next general manager. Paton was the vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Per the report, it is a six-year deal for Paton. He is slated to fly into Denver this coming weekend and immediately get to work.

Paton has spent the last 14 years with the Vikings. Minnesota will undoubtedly miss someone who has been so essential to keeping them consistently among the top NFL teams.

Broncos finalizing six-year deal with Vikings’ personnel man George Paton to become Denver’s GM, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2021

Schefter also noted that Paton getting hired could have a domino effect for other NFL teams. He later tweeted that Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes is now the favorite to become general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Holmes is currently slated to undergo a second interview for the job with the Lions.

With Denver hiring George Paton as its GM, Brad Holmes becomes the favorite to become the Lions’ GM. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2021

The Denver Broncos job is one of six NFL general manager vacancies to be filled. Still to be filled are the same roles for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team.

All of the head coaching vacancies are still waiting to be filled too. The Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and now the Philadelphia Eagles are still looking for their new coach.

Did the Denver Broncos get it right with their general manager pick?