Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today.

Caldwell, 67, has not been a head coach in the NFL since 2017, but did serve as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and interviewed with multiple teams last offseason.

In his head coaching stints with the Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17), Caldwell posted a regular season record of 62-50 with four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Because of his proven track record of working with quarterbacks--and the support he'd have from franchise legend Peyton Manning--Caldwell could be an intriguing option for the Broncos. However, it is still too early in the process to say how strong his candidacy is.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Broncos earlier this week, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says he and former Saints head coach Sean Payton appear to be "top candidates" right now.

Denver will also interview its defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and has submitted interview requests for Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.