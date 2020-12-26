Broncos Reportedly Make Decision On RB Phillip Linsday

Phillip Lindsay is one of the best backs in the NFL, when healthy. That last part has become an issue as of late.

The Denver Broncos have shut down Lindsay for the rest of the season. Lindsay was placed on the injured reserve Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos star running back is dealing with both knee and hip injuries at the moment. Given Denver is out of the playoff picture, there’s no point in playing an injured Lindsay the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend – it’ll be Lindsay’s fourth missed game of the season. All eyes look ahead to the 2021 season with a fully healthy Lindsay.

The Broncos have placed RB Phillip Lindsay (knee/hip) on IR per source. He’s done for season. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 26, 2020

The Broncos are set at running back as long as Phillip Lindsay can be healthy throughout the 2021 season. The real question is at quarterback.

Drew Lock has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but he’s been plagued by inconsistencies. Some question whether Denver will move on from the Missouri alum following this season.

The Broncos could be one of the teams which target a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Depending on how the draft order shakes out, the Broncos could be interested in a player like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson. Either has massive potential and could challenge Lock for the starting gig.

All Lock can do is go out these last two weeks and perform at a high level. Lindsay, meanwhile, will rehab and get healthy for the 2021 season.