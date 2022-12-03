Broncos Reportedly Make Tough Decision On Veteran Wide Receiver

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 6: Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) is upset after losing in overtime at Empower Field on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The hometown Denver Broncos lost 12 to 9 over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime during week 5 of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The 2022 season could be over for Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Saturday that Hamler is being placed on injured reserve. He suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Hamler missed the last three games for the Broncos because of his hamstring.

This is a tough break for Denver, especially since 15 players are already on injured reserve.

Hamler will have to miss at least the next four games for the Broncos since he's now on injured reserve.

With only six games left on the team's schedule, it's possible we've seen the last of Hamler this season. If that's the case, he will finish the season with seven receptions for 165 yards.

The Broncos, meanwhile, will continue to lean on Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton in the passing game.